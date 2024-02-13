Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

