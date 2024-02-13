State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

