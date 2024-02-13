State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $5.05 Million in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Shares of PAAA stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

