Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after buying an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 278.42, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.66.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,589,201. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

