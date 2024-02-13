Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BGB opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

