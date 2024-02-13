Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,377,320 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Desjardins reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

