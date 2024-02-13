Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 52,505 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,505 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferrari by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,620,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE opened at $387.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $252.17 and a 1 year high of $393.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.41.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

