Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IR opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

