Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,143,000 after buying an additional 791,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after buying an additional 257,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 422,700 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

