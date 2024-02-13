Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 154,470 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FNDX stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

