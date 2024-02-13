State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.