State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.52 and its 200 day moving average is $381.55. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.