Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

