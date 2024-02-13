State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 754 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $967,200. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $235.14. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

