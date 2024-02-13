State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

