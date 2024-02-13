Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $3.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURV. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

