Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $625,240.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,926 shares of company stock worth $2,352,721. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taboola.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

