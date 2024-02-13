Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.00

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Topaz Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Corporate insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

TPZ opened at C$18.81 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.50%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

