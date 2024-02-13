Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

EVBG stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

