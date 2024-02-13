Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $112.50 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

