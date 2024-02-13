KeyCorp Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $132.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.52.

NET stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,020 shares of company stock worth $74,143,110 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

