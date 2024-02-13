FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FB Financial by 6,042.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FB Financial by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

