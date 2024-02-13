Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.