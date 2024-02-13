Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.97 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,648. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

