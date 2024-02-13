Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.42.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 7,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,188.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 7,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,188.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $941,100 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

