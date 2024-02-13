Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $6.83

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

RSI opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

