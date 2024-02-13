Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Price Target at $6.83

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
RSI opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.