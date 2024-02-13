Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALPN stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.07.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
