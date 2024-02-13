Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT at $4.75

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

GOSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

