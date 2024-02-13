Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BHVN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $7,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 110.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 104.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth about $8,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

