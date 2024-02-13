Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $775.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

