Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GPN opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

