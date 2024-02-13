Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

