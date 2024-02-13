Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$146.18

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet stock opened at C$120.27 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$117.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

