Truist Financial Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $300.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

