Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $105.64 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,020 shares of company stock worth $74,143,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 205.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

