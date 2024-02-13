Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

