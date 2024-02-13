TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPI Composites

TPI Composites Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,418,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 448,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.