Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

