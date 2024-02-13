Roth Mkm Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $115.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.43.

NASDAQ PI opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $348,002,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,110,202.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $348,002,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,565 shares of company stock worth $473,718 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

