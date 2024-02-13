Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

