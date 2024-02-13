Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

