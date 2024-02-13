Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price at $41.48

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.