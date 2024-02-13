Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

K stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Kellanova by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 66,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

