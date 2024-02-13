Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $14.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,323,000 after buying an additional 6,893,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

