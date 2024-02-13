Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Insiders own 8.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

