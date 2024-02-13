Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 in the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

