The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $20.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

