Roth Mkm Raises Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target to $21.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

