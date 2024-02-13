Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,382,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.