Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $85.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

